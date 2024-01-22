NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 540,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,262. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

