NewSquare Capital LLC Has $14.10 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. 729,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,459. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1769 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

