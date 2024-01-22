NewSquare Capital LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First American Financial worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 103,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,580. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First American Financial

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.