NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,125 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,980,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

