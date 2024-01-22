NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,206. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.39.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

