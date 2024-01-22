NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,453 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $163.80. 198,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $153.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

