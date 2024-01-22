NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,765 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $8.78 on Monday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,047,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,001. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.