NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,203 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 41,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $1,766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 388,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

