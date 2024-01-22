NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.36.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUBS traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $585.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,634. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.23 and a 52-week high of $598.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

