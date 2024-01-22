NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
NYSE:TD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
