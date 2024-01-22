NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.