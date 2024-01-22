NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 4.49% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $569,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,445. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

