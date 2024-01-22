Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXR.UN shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NXR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.70. The company has a market cap of C$578.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

