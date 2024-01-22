Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NIC. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $760,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $760,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,153,075. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

