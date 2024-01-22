NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,345,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,326,602 shares.The stock last traded at $3.46 and had previously closed at $3.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NG. StockNews.com began coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 10,868 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $44,232.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,574 shares in the company, valued at $87,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,211 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

