Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201,124 shares during the period. NU makes up 18.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.21% of NU worth $69,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in NU by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 2.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,941,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,382,414. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

