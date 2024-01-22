Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 96752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

