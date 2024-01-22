Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.73

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

