Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 44,859 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.64.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

