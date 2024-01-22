NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $604.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $594.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.71. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $595.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

