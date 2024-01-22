NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $700.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $599.91 and last traded at $599.91, with a volume of 1226110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $594.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

