NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 6.7%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.50. 7,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 16,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

NWTN Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NWTN by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

