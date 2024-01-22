OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

