Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,965 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,622,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 169,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.