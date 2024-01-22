ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

STKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 2.38.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.16 million. Research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

