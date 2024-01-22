Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.43.

Get Open Text alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. Open Text has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Open Text by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Open Text by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.