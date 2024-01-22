OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

