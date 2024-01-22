OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.91.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.