Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 33.17 ($0.42), with a volume of 140468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.29. The company has a market capitalization of £7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 0.17.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

