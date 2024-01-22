Orchid One Day Volume Tops $8.88 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $88.71 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,521.01 or 0.99298257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011760 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00213140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003921 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09422275 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $14,908,767.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.