Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Orex Minerals Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

