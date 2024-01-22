ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $123,951,000. Amundi grew its stake in Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $84,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.71. 525,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,210.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.50 and a 52 week high of $293.71.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

