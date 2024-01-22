ORG Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $439.60. 1,049,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,797. The firm has a market cap of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.