ORG Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,694 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $444.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $445.92. The company has a market cap of $355.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

