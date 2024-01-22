ORG Partners LLC Makes New $648,000 Investment in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 2.18% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KVLE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. 2,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708. KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Profile

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

