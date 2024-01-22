ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,910,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,020,000. Vox Royalty accounts for approximately 8.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Vox Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOXR. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 24.1% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Vox Royalty Price Performance
Shares of VOXR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.16.
Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Vox Royalty Profile
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.
