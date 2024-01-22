ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,910,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,020,000. Vox Royalty accounts for approximately 8.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Vox Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOXR. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 24.1% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of VOXR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOXR

Vox Royalty Profile

(Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.