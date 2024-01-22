ORG Partners LLC Purchases 2,832 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.63. 22,495,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,095,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.