ORG Partners LLC Sells 13,050 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 471,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

