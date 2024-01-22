ORG Partners LLC Sells 18,353 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 99,695 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

