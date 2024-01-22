ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.50 and its 200 day moving average is $222.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $241.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

