ORG Partners LLC Sells 4,733 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

