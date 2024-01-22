ORG Partners LLC Sells 728 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,922,000 after buying an additional 202,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,504. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.69 and a 200-day moving average of $268.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

