ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,608 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.47. 4,582,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,471,477. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

