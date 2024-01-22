ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 813,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 483,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $92.56. 2,244,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,814. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.