ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Up 2.0 %

NTNX traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,867. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $56.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

