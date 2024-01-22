Origin Bancorp (OBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBKGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $32.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OBK shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OBK

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Earnings History for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK)

