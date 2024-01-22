Origin Bancorp (OBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Origin Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $32.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.95.
Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OBK shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OBK
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Bancorp
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Intuitive Surgical hits new highs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- nCino’s path to profits: Niche fintech with strong prospects
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 airline stocks you can buy the dip on
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.