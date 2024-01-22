Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.08. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 26,977 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.