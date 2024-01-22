Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.93

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.93 and last traded at $109.30, with a volume of 90228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.