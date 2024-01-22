OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires Shares of 73,037 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,027,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.12% of Waters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

NYSE WAT traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.15. 46,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.41. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $346.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

