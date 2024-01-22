OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 267,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

