OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 48,213 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,213 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $143.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

