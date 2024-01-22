OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 57,851 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 120.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,851 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,478,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,886,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 198,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 471,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

